(Bloomberg) -- One of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s final acts before he leaves office will be to seal an aid package worth about 14.3 billion euros ($14.6 billion) to provide additional support for families and businesses hit by surging inflation.

The measures, due to be approved by Draghi’s cabinet later on Thursday, won’t widen the country’s budget deficit, according to people familiar with the package. Instead, the costs will be covered by stronger than expected economic growth and higher tax revenues, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are confidential.

The package includes tax cuts to offset surging energy costs, and the extension into the fourth quarter of reductions on energy bills for lower-income households, the people said. A cut to duties on fuel at the pump will be extended until Sept. 20, they added.

Draghi is heading a caretaker government until snap elections in September following the breakup of his coalition last month. Italy’s leader has been managing the economy by attempting to continue spending to protect Italians hit by inflation, as well as to support growth, while being careful not to increase the nation’s mammoth pile of debt.

Italy’s inflation rate was 8.4% in July, driven by the spike in energy and fuel prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So far, the government has earmarked about 33 billion euros to help Italians cope with the resulting surge in costs.

Italy’s economy grew 1% in the second quarter from the previous three months, a sixth consecutive quarter of growth. The government’s deficit forecast for this year remains at 5.6% of output.

That expansion has given Draghi the leeway to continue supporting families and to address other issues important to Italians. Other measures in the latest package include the extension of a 200-euro bonus to help lower-income earners, and a 2% increase in pensions.

The government also plans to begin reducing the tax wedge, or the difference between the salary paid by an employer and what workers take home. That’s a key issue in Italy given high income tax, which can hover close to 50% including regional levies.

