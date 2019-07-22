(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi takes center stage in a week that the International Monetary Fund updates its forecasts for the global economy

Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan is facing a new wall of pressure that could force him to push the world’s lowest central bank interest rate even lower

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may end up losing the long game of bringing Turkish interest rates lower after installing a new central bank governor

Fed chief Jerome Powell and his colleagues look primed to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point later this month. Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren said he doesn’t believe the economy needs a rate cut, given the positive data that’s rolled in since mid-June

India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das tells Bloomberg News policy makers have effectively delivered more easing than the three rate cuts this year suggest

Meantime former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has indicated the political challenges posed by Brexit were the reason he didn’t apply to head up the BOE

On trade, face-to-face negotiations between the top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators could happen soon, according to Chinese state media, after a number of goodwill gestures by Beijing over the weekend

South Korea’s exports, a bellwether for global trade, appear set for an eighth straight monthly decline as trade disputes take a toll on global demand

Meanwhile, Africa’s potential workforce will likely be larger than Asia’s by the end of the 21st century as both continents wrestle with different demographic and economic challenges

