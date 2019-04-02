(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Sign up here.

Mario Draghi is spending a chunk of his final year in office multitasking as a stopgap solution for the swelling empty-chair problem at the European Central Bank’s supervisory arm

Repayment plan: Greece’s plan to repay some of its loans from the International Monetary Fund ahead of schedule may soon come to fruition, paving the way for the debt-stricken nation to claim it has taken another step toward economic normalcy

Slump: Investment intentions among U.K. firms slumped to the lowest in eight years, just one of the measures of economic health that weakened “considerably” amid recent Brexit turmoil, according to the British Chambers of Commerce

Asset bubbles: Signs that China’s economy is stabilizing have kicked off a debate about whether the central bank should keep injecting liquidity into financial markets, with a former senior official warning of the risk of asset bubbles

RBA sidelined: Australia’s central bank remained on the sidelines Tuesday as it waits to analyze the economic impact of a fiscal injection designed to catapult Prime Minister Scott Morrison to a come-from-behind election victory Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will have buoyant commodity prices and a hiring bonanza on his side Tuesday when he presents a budget that’ll nevertheless also reveal the economy’s weaker underbelly

Rescue act: India’s government is increasingly looking to the central bank to help boost a flagging economy before an election that kicks off next week. And new Governor Shaktikanta Das is turning out to be a willing partner

Reversal: An unexpected slide in South Korean inflation is strengthening the view that the Bank of Korea may reverse direction and cut rates this year

Next Mistake?: Economists succumbed to hubris in the early 21st century. The Nobel Prize winner Robert Lucas even said the basic problem for macroeconomics had been “solved.” You don’t hear that kind of complacency today, as policy makers fret about a lack of ammunition for fighting the next recession

