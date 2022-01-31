(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi presided over the strongest growth in at least 27 years, a feat that may be difficult to repeat as he deals with fallout from his failed attempt to become the country’s president.

Last year’s 6.5% growth pushed by both industry and the services sector is a bounce back from an almost 9% decline in 2020 caused by repeated lockdowns and other Covid restrictions. That’s the highest growth since the series started being calculated in 1995.

Draghi, who became prime minister in February, embarked on a program of fiscal largesse to protect families from pandemic fallout and try to boost growth. The plan worked though there are signs of slowdown.

Gross domestic product increased just 0.6% in the final three months of the year, according to data from the national statistics institute, much lower than in previous quarters. Overall, output remains lower than it was before the pandemic hit in early 2020.

A jump in energy prices for households, partially cushioned by government aid, may weigh on consumer spending and in turn on economic output. Inflation hit a two-decade high in December and is expected to stay elevated in the first half of the year.

The political situation in Italy doesn’t help: After almost a week of failed votes, Italy’s deadlocked parliament on Saturday re-elected Sergio Mattarella as president as a last resort to end the impasse. That’s a blow for Draghi, who’d initially been seen as a top contender for the job and had hinted he’d be willing to become head of state.

The ordeal exposed his inexperience in dealing with the political cross-currents in Rome. The extent of the damage Draghi, who was appointed -- not elected -- prime minister and is backed by a fractious coalition, has suffered will become clear in the coming weeks as he seeks to push through his plans for rebooting the economy.

Europe is lagging the U.S. and the U.K. in recovering from the pandemic with supply issues harming companies and continuing coronavirus infections and curbs still disrupting the economy. Though France and Spain reported faster than expected fourth-quarter growth, Germany’s economy shrank 0.7% in the period.

Italy’s economy is expected to grow 3.8% this year, according to the Bank of Italy, which had to cut its previous estimates due to the impact on the economy of growing energy prices.

