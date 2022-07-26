(Bloomberg) -- Italy is set to approve a new aid plan for families and businesses worth 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) financed with funds unlocked by better-than-expected public finance.

The measure will fund fresh support for households and firms hit by rising inflation and soaring energy costs, according to a government statement Tuesday.

The package -- expected to be approved next week -- will allocate about 3 billion euros to re-finance laws to shield the economy from an increase in power prices, according to a person familiar with the government’s plan.

Read more: How Italy's Political Drama Forced an Early Election: QuickTake

The approval of the new aid will be Mario Draghi’s first act following his resignation as prime minister last week after three allies pulled their support from his coalition. While Draghi will remain as a caretaker until a new government will be in place, his departure has left investors fretting about Italy’s economic outlook and public finances.

Italy’s tax revenues were higher than forecast in the first half of this year, reducing the projected 2022 fiscal deficit by 0.8 percentage point, according to the statement. That extra spending room will be used to finance the fresh stimulus.

Rome has so far spent more than 30 billion euros on relief measures, yet Draghi has resisted pressure from parties to widen the deficit to finance more aid.

The allocation of the remainder of the new package will take into account feedback that Draghi receives from union representatives during meetings scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday.

