(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s markets are bracing for another bout of volatility if Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi follows through with his pledge to resign on Wednesday, just a day before the region faces its first increase in borrowing costs in over a decade.

His exit would likely usher in early elections and throw the nation into turmoil, a prospect that hammered its bonds and stocks last week. Draghi’s departure would complicate the European Central Bank’s task of containing the fallout from higher interest rates, at a time when markets are also jittery over the restart of a Russian gas pipeline.

For the likes of Jefferies and Pictet Wealth Management, it’s time to bet against Italian bonds. Jefferies sees at least a 50% chance of early elections, pointing to questions over Draghi’s willingness to continue given infighting in his coalition, even if he wins a confidence vote and stays for now.

“If Draghi goes we will see the bigger impact in markets, especially in spreads,” said Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management. “We still are negative on periphery bonds.”

While the political drama is not likely to stop the ECB delivering a possible 50 basis-point rate increase as soon as this week -- which has led to a renewed selloff in European debt -- analysts say it risks diluting or delaying policy makers’ plans for a tool to prevent the region’s borrowing costs from fragmenting as it hikes.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is said to be redoubling efforts to forge an agreement on the still-incomplete crisis tool prior to Thursday’s meeting, people familiar with the matter said. A bigger rate increase may be part of the give-and-take in negotiations over the tool.

“Thursday’s ECB meeting will be one of the most important of the past few years and will likely have an impact on all markets,” said Francesco Maria Di Bella, a strategist at UniCredit SpA. “I think that the reaction to a 50 basis-point hike would be very negative -- some gradualism is needed.”

While that would hurt bonds, such a hike could drive the euro up to $1.04-$1.05 for Jefferies. The currency has already rallied from a 20-year low hit last week, on the prospect of faster rate increases. Italian stocks and debt at the country’s largest banks have also recovered some ground.

Draghi’s potential exit has complicated the ECB’s task because the instrument is intended to curb unwarranted spikes in sovereign yields, rather than soften the market impact of domestic machinations. It might even harden the attitude of more hawkish officials.

“The Italian political developments probably will reduce the use of the tool in the short term as the ECB will not want to get involved in domestic political agendas,” said David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton.

