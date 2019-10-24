(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Mario Draghi will hold his final policy meeting and press conference as European Central Bank president. The new President Christine Lagarde and the nomination of Isabel Schnabel offer the bank and Germany an opportunity to repair their fractured relationship

Central banks in Sweden, Norway, Turkey, and Ukraine are also scheduled to decide policy

With U.S. help, global growth in 2020 may be up from dismal 2019 The U.S. economy has added millions of jobs and pay gains have accelerated in recent years, but Americans aren’t happy

Asia is bracing for the U.S. Treasury’s report on currency manipulators

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met South Korean premier Lee Nak-yon and agreed to mend ties. The meeting was the highest-level talks in more than a year after a flare-up of historical disputes

The Fed increased the sizes of both its overnight and term repurchase agreement operations to smooth potential volatility

With interest rates back at all-time lows and growth slowing, speculation is mounting Korea may be forced to turn to unconventional measures

Some of the most prominent engines of the global economy are showing signs of trade war fatigue. The next big concern is that the drivers will grow weary, writes Brendan Murray in Terms of Trade

The yearlong U.S.-China trade war has stoked a surge in Chinese nationalism and anti-American sentiment that’s bleeding into marketing decisions and consumer buying habits

