Italy’s first real financial-market test since the initial crisis of the pandemic is getting closer, but the region’s biggest borrower is better placed than before to handle the European Central Bank’s hawkish pivot.

That prospect of renewed investor focus on the euro zone’s third-largest economy will highlight both progress made since March 2020, when the ECB had to come to its rescue, and on weaknesses it still harbors.

The contrast was on display last week as Italian debt yields rose sharply and the spread over safer German bonds widened after ECB President Christine Lagarde refused on Feb. 3 to rule out an interest-rate hike this year. Meanwhile Finance Minister Daniele Franco insisted Italy is still on track to reduce borrowings.

Rising rates could renew pressure on public debt that now at 154% of output. But diversified borrowing, regional support, and a government with unusually high credibility may have made Italy more resilient than it was.

“A bad equilibrium could emerge where even if the fundamentals of the Italian economy look solid, the spread continues to widen,” said Fabio Balboni, a senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. Still, “underlying public finances look healthy, with revenues having recovered well.”

Balboni also highlighted how Italy is among few euro-area countries that have consistently shown an ability to achieve a budget surplus before interest payments.

But with market scrutiny in mind, Prime Minister Mario Draghi will have to keep an eye on the Frankfurt-based central bank that he used to lead while driving a reform agenda crucial to reinvigorating growth.

ECB Shift

Since Lagarde’s monetary policy shift this month, signs of market nervousness have included a surge in the spread between Italian 10-year bonds over German peers to levels last seen in July 2020, and an increase in the cost of insuring against Italian bank defaults.

Bloomberg Economics, in a report by David Powell and Maeva Cousin published Friday, warned that a return of Italy’s borrowing costs to levels last seen in 2013 could force a 20 percentage-point increase in its debt-to-gross domestic product ratio.

Italy needs “to rebalance the structure of the public accounts gradually and steadily, also to avoid stoking tensions on the government bond market,” Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Saturday, observing that having to sell 400 billion euros ($454 billion) in debt annually “continues to expose us to high risks.”

The economy is also a long-term concern, having barely grown this century and suffering demographic decline that further threatens its public finances in future.

But while Italy is always vulnerable to higher borrowing costs, Treasury officials are displaying quiet confidence that the ability to weather higher bond yields has been significantly enhanced since March 2020, even with a higher debt pile.

Italy’s bond salesmen have exploited ultra-low yields to diversify their borrowing profile, offering greater leeway to confront market tensions. HSBC’s Balboni emphasizes how the average maturity of debt is now back above 7 years for the first time since before the euro-zone sovereign crisis.

The country also enjoys financial-market protection. In contrast to March 2020 when Lagarde’s comment that she was “not here to close spreads” destabilized Italian yields, the ECB is currently helping with a pandemic bond-buying program, and after that finishes in March, further asset purchases.

Lagarde has also emphasized twice in recent days that any removal of economic stimulus will entail a “gradual” approach.

Meanwhile European Union Recovery Fund money offers hope that the economy could finally turn a corner. More than 200 billion euros will flow to Italy in coming years, aimed at long-term projects and investments that could bolster its ability to grow out of debt.

The economic rebound is persisting, after expansion of 6.5% last year following an even bigger slump in 2020. The government forecasts 4% growth in 2022.

Italy also has Draghi. The former central banker credited with saving the euro has put the country on a path of structural reform and is watching regions and provinces to ensure they use EU money properly and on time -- often a problem in the past.

His failed bid for Italy’s presidency means he could remain as premier until parliamentary elections in 2023, using that time to focus on growth-enhancing measures such as cutting red tape, reforming the justice system and simplifying the tax system.

For all its progress however, Italy remains one of the region’s weaker links, a status that won’t change any time soon.

“Given that the last 15 years have seen a global financial crisis, the euro crisis and the economic fallout from Covid-19, assuming the economy will be blown off course again in the next two decades seems reasonable,” said Powell and Cousin of Bloomberg Economics.

Draghi is only too aware of the dangers, telling reporters on Friday that Italy can’t afford to lose focus.

“We need to spend well, be vigilant about the budget -- and about debt,” he said.

