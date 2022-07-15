Draghi’s Italy May Have Just Seen Euro Region’s Strongest Growth

(Bloomberg) -- If Mario Draghi does exit as Italy’s premier in coming days, he’ll be leaving on a high -- at least in economic terms.

Gross domestic product probably rose 0.5% in the second quarter, the country’s central bank said Friday. Such an outcome would exceed most forecasts and might well beat all 18 of Italy’s euro-area peers, based on European Union projections this week.

That would extend a string of positive data reports under Draghi’s recent reign. First-quarter output was revised to growth from an initially negative reading, annual industrial production has risen for four consecutive months and indexes of purchasing managers are still showing expansion.

The spate of good news is all the more remarkable amid historically high energy prices and persisting fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also contrasts with the political backdrop amid a sudden coalition crisis that could end the former European Central Bank chief’s time in office.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has rejected his resignation after Five Star Movement lawmakers -- formally part of Draghi’s government -- walked out on a key Senate vote earlier this week. The premier will address parliament in coming days.

Until now Draghi, who has headed a unity government since February 2021, has succeeded with a difficult fiscal balancing act. He has spent 33 billion euros ($33.2 billion) to protect families and business from surging energy prices, while keeping the country’s mammoth debt burden in check.

According to the Bank of Italy -- which Draghi also led from 2006 to 2011 -- the economy will grow 3.2% this year and should expand even if Russia halts gas flows.

That may give future governments more leeway to spend on protecting the country from external supply and energy shocks without stoking the deficit.

Draghi himself has been sanguine. Standing in a 17th century garden earlier this week, at a dinner for Rome’s foreign correspondents, he seemed to foreshadow the storms to come.

“The economy is doing well,” he said. “But let’s not get too comfortable.”

