(Bloomberg) -- The Italian cabinet approved a 14 billion-euro ($14 billion) energy aid package to help companies squeezed by rising costs, Premier Mario Draghi’s last act before a general election next week.

“There will be no extra borrowing needed because we will use the extra tax inflows from the past few months which have been boosted by rising inflation and higher growth,” Draghi told reporters during a press conference in Rome on Friday.

The measures include credits that from October companies can use against their tax bill ranging from 25% to 40% of their energy costs, depending on their needs. In the meantime the current system of credits will be extended.

So far, Italy has spent about 66 billion euros in 8 different packages to ensure both families and citizens are sheltered from the worst of the energy and price crises, all without requesting extra borrowing from the Parliament, Finance Minister Daniele Franco said during the press conference.

He added that the Italian economy is holding up and won’t be in a recession in the third quarter. The deficit will remain at 5.6% as forecast, Franco said.

National Ballot

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 25 just as spiking energy costs and rising interest rates cast a shadow over the upcoming winter.

Other items approved Friday include state guarantees on loans requested by companies having liquidity issues due to higher expenses and an extension until November of a tax break on fuel aimed at lowering the cost at the pump.

The government also set aside money for the agricultural sector, schools, sports and culture, public transport and the health sector.

Such measures should tie Italy over until a new government takes power after the vote. In addition to confronting international tensions, the winners of the upcoming election will also be facing struggles at home with high debt, low growth, an aging population and stubborn North-South disparities.

Brothers of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, whose right-wing coalition was leading polls before a blackout period began earlier this week, has vowed to keep the country’s finances on track. She will also have to ensure European Union Recovery Fund cash targets continue to be met, allowing Italy to receive almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans allocated to it in the next few years.

