(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi plans more borrowing to aid Italy’s economy but also wants to shrink its huge debt pile with a pledge to bring down the deficit to European Union limits within three years.

The shortfall is seen at 5.6% this year, even after almost 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) of fresh spending to protect families and businesses from energy price spikes and fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a draft of the new economic and financial plan seen by Bloomberg.

The document shows the deficit will continue to decline before falling below the EU’s usual ceiling of 3% by 2025.

The package to be unveiled by Draghi on Wednesday is delivering fiscal spending to protect the economy from quickening inflation, but suggests the premier is resisting pressure from coalition parties seeking much larger financial aid.

Debt is seen falling to just over 140% of gross domestic product by 2025 from the current ratio of just over 150%, the draft shows.

The economy will expand 3.1% taking into account the impact of aid to families and businesses aimed at avoiding excessive shrinking of output. Without the extra spending, it is seen at 2.9%. Before the war broke out growth was predicted to exceed 4%.

Italy was hard hit by the Covid pandemic but had managed to bounce back with economic output up 6.6% last year. Now, energy price spikes and supply chain disruptions in addition to growing uncertainty affecting consumer and business confidence are putting future growth at risk.

