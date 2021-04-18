(Bloomberg) --

Italy will meet an April 30 deadline for submitting a final version of its recovery plan to the European Commission, the Ansa newswire reported Sunday, citing sources at Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office.

Reuters reported earlier that Italy may not meet the deadline because Brussels is unhappy with features of the drafts presented, citing two unidentified people close to the matter. The objections included a lack of detail on how the plan will be managed once it receives EU approval and the substance of some of the reforms outlined, including of the justice system, according to Reuters.

Draghi will present the plan to Italy’s parliament on April 26 and 27, Ansa said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.