Draghi Says ECB May Need to Soften Impact of Negative Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi said the European Central Bank is ready to soften the impact of negative interest rates if they are found to harm the transmission of monetary policy.

“If necessary, we need to reflect on possible measures that can preserve the favorable implications of negative rates for the economy, while mitigating the side effects, if any,” the president told a conference of ECB watchers in Frankfurt. “That said, low bank profitability is not an inevitable consequence of negative rates.”

The euro rose briefly as Draghi spoke. It traded at $1.1262 at 9:28 a.m. Frankfurt time. European bank stocks advanced.

The ECB has kept its deposit rate below zero since June 2014. Recently, banks’ complaints have become louder that the measure is eating into profit margins, threatening to hamper credit supply. Policy makers have insisted negative rates remain part of the tool kit.

Some ECB officials have warned in recent months that keeping interest rates below zero for longer than planned as it may at some point prevent the stimulus from reaching the economy because they’re hurting bank profitability.

Tiering System

The ECB is one of the few central bank that went sub zero without mitigating measures. The Bank of Japan, Swiss National Bank and Danish central bank are using different versions of a so-called tiering system that excludes most of the reserves commercial banks deposit from the penalty of negative rates.

In his speech, Draghi also said an accommodative policy stance is still needed, expressing confidence that growth in the region will eventually gain speed.

“We are now seeing a more persistent deterioration of external demand. But a ‘soft patch’ does not necessarily foreshadow a serious slump,” he said. “The current data suggest that external demand has not yet spilled over significantly into domestic demand, but the risks have risen in the last months and uncertainty remains high.”

Policy makers face a challenging outlook amid global trade disputes and pending risks including Brexit that have caused companies to put investments on hold. As a result, progress on reaching the ECB’s inflation goal has has been “delayed rather than derailed,” according to Draghi.

“The most important issue for the consumption outlook is the labor market, since higher employment has been the major driver of consumption during the current expansion. So far the labor market has been resilient to the growth slowdown.”

