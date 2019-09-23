Draghi Says ECB Must Be Vigilant to Side Effects of Easy Policy

Mario Draghi said the European Central Bank must watch out for side effects from its unconventional monetary policy, which may need to stay loose to aid growth for a quite a while.

Addressing the European parliament for the last time as ECB president, Draghi said it was crucial to remain vigilant, and to use micro-, and macroprudential policy tools if needed. The euro-area economy faces protracted weakness and needs monetary stimulus to stay in place, he said.

“We will continue to carefully monitor -- as we always have done -- the possible side effects of accommodative monetary conditions,” Draghi, whose term expires at the end of October, said in Brussels. “In view of the outlook and uncertainties we are facing, monetary policy needs to remain highly accommodative for a prolonged period of time.”

The ECB rolled out fresh stimulus earlier this month in an attempt to spur growth and inflation. The decision sparked a revolt on the Governing Council, with about eight policy makers, including the central bank governors of France and Germany, opposing the resumption of bond purchases as excessive. Officials also cut the deposit rate and loosened the terms of its long-term bank loans.

A series of reports earlier on Monday showed the economy deteriorating, with Germany in its worst industrial slump since the global financial crisis. Across the euro zone, there are signs that the manufacturing recession is starting to spread to services as the labor market comes under pressure.

“Recent data and forward-looking indicators -- such as new export orders in manufacturing -- do not show convincing signs of a rebound in growth in the near future and the balance of risks to the growth outlook remains tilted to the downside,” Draghi said.

He said that when the Governing Council met two weeks ago, it was confronted with a “more rapid and extended slowdown than previously anticipated.” There were also persistent “downside risks” to the outlook.

Draghi said the decline in real yields was not limited to the euro area and has been observed around the world since 1980s. That’s a result of a slowdown in productivity that can be reversed by structural reforms, he said, calling again on governments to provide a more decisive contribution with fiscal policy.

“We need a coherent economic strategy in the euro area that complements and enhances the effectiveness of monetary policy,” Draghi said.

