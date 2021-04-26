(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned that Italy’s fate and credibility are on the line as it embarks on its most ambitious plan in decades to jump-start the economy and address shortcomings that have long scared off investors.

The former head of the European Central Bank told lawmakers in Rome that the government will invest 248 billion euros ($299 billion) in a plan heavily backed by European Union loans and grants. The program will lead to a 3.2% increase in employment by 2026, the premier said.

“In the programs that I present today, there rests above all the destiny of the country,” Draghi said. “The measure of what will be its role in the international community, its credibility and reputation as a founder of the European Union and protagonist of the modern world.”

The success of the government is also at stake as Draghi attempts to pull off his country’s most ambitious overhaul since the end of World War II. And with Italy set to be the biggest beneficiary of the EU’s recovery package, the ability of Draghi’s broad coalition to spend the funds and push through reforms will be a barometer for the bloc’s effort itself.

About 40% of funding will be allocated to green and 25% to digital projects, with priorities including infrastructure and high-speed trains. In line with EU requirements, the plan also includes a timetable for long-needed reforms to cut red tape and speed up the country’s notoriously slow legal system.

