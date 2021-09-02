(Bloomberg) -- Italy will eventually make vaccination compulsory, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at a press conference in Rome on Thursday.

Italy will also start administering a third vaccine shot from later this month, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said, adding that the campaign will start from those with a weak immune system. Speranza stressed that vaccination is already required for health workers, and that this requirement could be expanded to other groups.

The country expanded the use of the European Union’s vaccine passport, the so-called “green pass,” this month, and will continue adding activities and venues for which it is required.

A green pass is now needed to eat indoors at restaurants, to visit museums and cinemas, and to board planes and long distance trains. A “green pass” is proof of vaccination, of a recent negative Covid-19 test or of recent recovery from the virus.

Draghi sounded upbeat on Italy’s vaccination campaign, saying he was confident that a target to inoculate 80% of the population by end September would be reached. As of this week, 7 out of 10 Italians over 12 are fully vaccinated.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.