(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Russian’s invasion of Ukraine has strengthened his country’s ties with the US, and he warned the war will bring “drastic” change to Europe.

Speaking at the White House at the start of a meeting Tuesday with President Joe Biden, Draghi said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn’t succeed at damaging the US alliance with Europe.

“If Putin ever thought he could divide us, he failed,” Draghi said. Biden told Draghi that he’s been one of the US’s closest allies in confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since Russia’s invasion, Draghi has called for stronger European Union coordination on defense and foreign policy, and said tha the bloc should rethink its treaties in light of recent events.

Biden and Draghi met to to discuss the war in Ukraine and to coordinate their response to Russia’s invasion. It’s the first visit to Washington by an EU leader since combat broke out on Feb. 24.

Despite Italy’s reliance on Russian energy, Draghi has pushed for the European Union to sanction Russian oil imports. He has also backed sending heavy weapons to Ukraine despite resistance in his broad coalition government.

The US and the EU in March announced a plan to supply least 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to the bloc this year to support its cutoff of Russian energy.

Italy and the US also have cooperated on the seizure of Russian oligarchs’ assets.

Italy has frozen about 1 billion euros of assets including yachts and villas with the help of US intelligence, according to people familiar with the matter. They asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Last week, Italian authorities ordered the Scheherazade superyacht held in a Tuscan port, saying it’s linked to top levels of the Russian government that are the subject of EU sanctions.

Draghi’s meeting with Biden seals Italy’s shift to a pro-Atlantic foreign policy that began when the former European Central Bank head was appointed prime minister in 2021 and accelerated with the start of the war in Ukraine.

In recent months, Draghi, 74, has been unwinding the business ties built by previous governments with China and Russia.

Read more: Draghi Has Started Unpicking Decades of Italian Ties to Russia

Draghi and Biden last met in person in October at a Group of 20 meeting in Rome. They’re both scheduled to attend the Group of Seven and NATO summits in June.

Draghi will meet Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol, before receiving the Atlantic Council’s distinguished leadership award evening.

