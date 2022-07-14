Jul 14, 2022
Draghi Seen Not Offering Resignation at Meeting With President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Mario Draghi did not offer his resignation in a meeting with the head of state on Thursday, according to people familiar with the issue.
The premier had been expected to step down after a key member of his coalition boycotted a confidence vote on the government.
