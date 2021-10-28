(Bloomberg) -- Italian Premier Mario Draghi is set to cut taxes on income and companies by 8 billion euros ($9.3 billion) per year from 2022, according to a draft of the budget law seen by Bloomberg.

The proposal also raises the age and working years required to retire, a major stumbling block to approval that has been overcome. The anti-immigrant League party led by Matteo Salvini, which is part of coalition supporting Draghi, had raised objections to some elements of the pension plans causing a delay to Italy’s first budget since Draghi took office in February.

At the same time, coalition infighting on a range of other issues has slowed the former European Central Bank president’s wider effort to lift Italy’s chronically low rate of economic growth. The cabinet is set to approve the law at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The current pension system, known as “quota 100,” allows people to retire if they have made at least 38 years of contributions, and are at least 62 years old. Under Draghi’s plan, that system will be replaced in 2022 by a new one requiring the sum of age and years of contributions to equal at least 102.

Italy is reaping the benefits from a stronger than expected rebound this year, with 2021 growth expected at 6% and relatively healthy rates of expansion forecast in the years ahead.

The country has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world, with over 82% of the eligible population immunized, helping it overcome the lingering effects of the pandemic. Aid from the European Union is supporting the recovery, and ECB action in financial markets is keeping borrowing costs under control.

