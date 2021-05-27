(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi is set to name Dario Scannapieco to run state-backed lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, putting a long-time ally into one of Italy’s highest-profile corporate posts and paving the way for a significant policy shift at the bank.

Scannapieco, a European Investment Bank veteran, will take over the top job at Cassa Depositi, known as CDP, from outgoing Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Palermo, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named. The widely expected appointment is due to be made official later on Thursday.

