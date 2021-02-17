(Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi said the European Union needs a common budget to battle recessions, as he made his initial speech in the Senate as Italy’s prime minister.

Draghi also called on Italians to pull together in a historic effort to rebuild their country saying the task ahead is comparable to post-war reconstruction, as he laid out the priorities for his new government.The former head of the European Central Bank was speaking ahead of confidence votes in both houses of parliament he’s set to win comfortably thanks to a broad coalition. Senators are due to vote at about 10 p.m., while lower house lawmakers will vote on Thursday evening.

The new government has been buoyed by support from all the main parties except for the far right Brothers of Italy, and by investors who this week bid more than 110 billion euros ($134 billion) in the country’s first bond sale since Draghi took the reins.

