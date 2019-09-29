(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Europe’s governments need to spend more to counter the global economic slowdown, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said, adding that members of the single currency need to commit to closer fiscal union.

“Given the inherent weakness of national states in a globalized world, what matters is to make the union stronger. In some areas, further integration achieves this goal,” Draghi told the Financial Times. “We need a common euro zone budget. Clearly the political debate on that still has a long way to go. But I am optimistic.”

His comments, as he nears the end of his tenure as the ECB, will probably irk countries such as Germany which have traditionally rejected talk of loosening government budgets. The ECB’s most recent policy meeting sparked a revolt from officials upset over Draghi’s plan to reactivate quantitative easing.

More government spending “could greatly help” the central bank’s mission, Draghi said. QE stimulus “may have to last a long time if there is no support from fiscal policy.”

