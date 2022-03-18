(Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi wants the European Union to adopt bolder energy measures to cushion economies and consumers from the shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is hoping that a renewed alliance among Mediterranean countries will help his pitch.

The Italian prime minister hosted Spain’s Pedro Sanchez and Portugal’s Antonio Costa in Rome on Friday, along with Greece’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis by videoconference. They discussed his plan to make Europe more resilient to energy shocks, which includes allowing joint purchases to boost negotiating power, joint storage and a cap on the price of gas imports.

“We have given the European Commission a clear message to go in that direction, to impose a cap on gas prices and to decouple the price of gas from the one of electricity,” Draghi said at the end of the meeting, referring to the EU’s executive arm.

Investments in coming years on energy policy, defense and environmental protection are “too large for any national budget,” he added.

The idea for the gathering came about during an EU leader’s summit in Versailles earlier this month when Draghi’s proposals for handling the energy crisis were opposed Germany and the Netherlands, according to an official briefed on the matter.

His plan already had the support of Spain and Greece, and with the other Mediterranean leaders now behind him, he hopes for greater success when EU leaders meet in Brussels on March 24 and 25, the official added.

But the risk is that a divide between northern and southern member states on how to handle energy matters, which was already present before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will deepen.

The EU has so far refrained from joining the U.S. in banning gas imports, a move mainly opposed by Germany, Bloomberg reported. According to a study by the Bruegel think tank, the bloc would endure a short and painful transition if it stopped receiving Russian oil and coal, but with the help of its international partners it could nevertheless end its dependence on Moscow sooner.

The clash between Italy and Germany is also linked to a larger reliance on liquefied natural gas. The government has been trying to boost its ability to convert LNG from liquefied to gas by securing a specialized type of vessel that can handle imports, Bloomberg reported.

Germany fears that imposing a cap on gas imports could redirect LNG vessels from third countries from Europe, the official said. France has so far avoided taking a side on the proposals, an official added.

Italy is looking to diversify its reliance and prepare for a potential reduction of Russian gas flows by boosting imports from Algeria. It currently counts on Russia for about 40% of its total gas needs.

The Italian government is set to approve later Friday an aid package to mitigate the cost of fuel for families and companies.

