Draghi Winds Down ECB Tenure With Gloomy Take on Euro Economy

Mario Draghi offered a gloomy analysis of the euro-area economy in his last press conference as European Central Bank president, just weeks after he unleashed another round of stimulus to counter a slowdown.

Draghi said that the “weaker growth momentum” is delaying the pass-through of stronger wage growth to inflation, and indicated that the labor market has lost some strength. He dropped a reference to “robust” employment growth, and said risks to the outlook are “on the downside,” a change from previous language saying it was “tilted” that way.

The ECB kept monetary stimulus unchanged on Thursday, six weeks after it cut interest rates and restarted bond purchases in Draghi’s final monetary push. While he changed the course of the region’s debt crisis with his famous phrase “whatever it takes,” he hasn’t succeeded in meeting the institution’s inflation goal. Price growth is less than 1%, compared with the aim of just below 2%.

After eight years in charge, Draghi is departing at a time of slower economic growth and a depleted ECB monetary arsenal. Germany, the regional powerhouse, is hamstrung by problems in the automobile industry, and the trade war is sapping confidence and investment. Surveys on Thursday showed the euro-area weakness is continuing this quarter and is also hitting the labor market.

At the press conference, Draghi said there’s a need for a “highly accommodative stance of monetary policy for a prolonged period.”

“Measures of underlying inflation remained generally muted and indicators of inflation expectations stand at low levels,” he said.

The deposit rate is at a record-low minus 0.5%, with a pledge to cut again if needed, and won’t rise until inflation “robustly” converges with the goal. Qq will start next month with asset purchases of 20 billion euros ($22 billion) a month, and won’t end until “shortly” before the first rate hike.

Economists don’t expect the ECB to lift rates before late 2022, meaning incoming ECB chief Christine Lagarde will inherit the expansionist stance -- as well as the divisions among Governing Council members over its enactment.

A slew of both current and former rate setters, including Germany’s Jens Weidmann and Austria’s Robert Holzmann, have spoken out against the need for another round of quantitative easing.

