(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Patrick Drahi has poached his longtime banker Laurence Beghin from BNP Paribas SA, people familiar with the move said.

Beghin, who was managing director of investment banking at BNP, joined Drahi’s Next Alt Sarl during the summer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The 27-year veteran of the French bank helped Drahi to set up debt arrangements to fund his deals, including the acquisition of Sotheby’s auction house in 2019. BNP also helped finance Drahi’s purchase of a stake in BT Group Plc in June.

Beghin will be in charge of investments at Next Alt, one of the people said.

It’s not the first time Drahi has hired his bankers. Dexter Goei, a former banker at Morgan Stanley now runs Drahi’s U.S. telecommunications company, Altice USA Inc. Malo Corbin, a former Lazard banker, is finance chief at Altice in Europe.

Next Alt and BNP Paribas declined to comment. Beghin didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.