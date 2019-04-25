(Bloomberg) -- Drake & Scull International PJSC fired its chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief legal officer as the Dubai-based contracting and engineering firm posted a record loss.

The board approved and ratified to terminate the services of group CEO Tawfiq Abu Soud, CFO Khaled Jarrar and chief legal officer Mohamed Ghanem, according to a statement. The company will be managed by an executive committee until replacements have been found.

Drake & Scull, which has been suspended from trading since November, said its loss widened to 4.5 billion dirhams ($1.23 billion) last year from 1.18 billion dirhams. Revenue slumped to 798 million dirhams from 2.64 billion dirhams.

