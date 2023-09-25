(Bloomberg) -- Dancing With the Stars, the ABC talent contest, will return Tuesday night, becoming one of the first new shows to come back after a five-month long strike by screenwriters.

The season premiere will also air live on the Disney+ streaming service and be available on Hulu the next day, according to the website for Good Morning America, another ABC program. Drew Barrymore, meanwhile, expects to restart her daytime chat show in October, according to people familiar with her plans.

The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the group representing Hollywood studios on Sunday. Their new contract must still be approved by the boards of the union and by members. The guild may allow scribes to return to work on an interim basis, however.

The Screen Actors Guild, which walked out in July, remains on strike.

Barrymore, an actress turned talk-show host, caused a stir among union members earlier this month when she announced that her program would return without a resolution to the strike. After protests, Barrymore apologized and put her plans on hold.

The Drew Barrymore Show, which airs weekdays on broadcast TV and on the Paramount+ streaming service, is produced by Paramount Global.

Saturday Night Live is also expected to return next month, the publication Deadline reported. The long running NBC comedy program was among the first to go on hiatus when the writers walked out in May. While casting is still to be determined, the show may rely on hosts who aren’t actors, Deadline said.

