(Bloomberg) -- Drive Capital has amassed $1 billion in new venture funds, giving the Columbus, Ohio-based firm over $2 billion in assets under management to invest outside of Silicon Valley.

“Most of America’s GDP is outside of California,” said co-founder Chris Olsen. He sees promising founders in the middle of the country who will succeed if they get the capital to fuel their businesses, he said.

Olsen, who was formerly at Sequoia Capital before venturing out on his own, was motivated to take an unconventional approach and find startups that are in overlooked regions. He said he looks for firms east of the Rocky Mountains and west of the Hudson River.

Thus far, the thesis appears to be working. Every dollar invested in Drive Capital’s first fund in 2014 was turned into about $4, according to a person familiar with the matter. These returns are net of of fees and carry, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential.

A representative for the company declined to comment on the returns.

Drive has invested in several startups that later grew into billion-dollar companies, its website shows. Some of these have gone public, like insurance provider Root Inc. and language learning platform Duolingo Inc. Other businesses in its portfolio that have scaled include health-care businesses Olive AI Inc. and Beam Technologies Inc.

If investors pay attention to businesses started outside of Silicon Valley, “America will be more competitive on an international basis than it’s ever been before,” Olsen said.

