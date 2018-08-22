(Bloomberg) -- Zoox Inc., an autonomous driving startup recently valued at $3.2 billion, has dismissed its Chief Executive Officer Tim Kentley-Klay after closing a massive financing round in July, according to a person familiar with the decision. Jesse Levinson, the company’s other co-founder and current chief technology officer, will be promoted to president, this person said.

Carl Bass, the former CEO of Autodesk and a Zoox board member, was named executive chairman for the company. The person, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private, declined to offer an explanation for the move.

Zoox stood out in the crowded field of self-driving newcomers and corporate titans for its out-sized ambition and financial backing. The four-year-old company, which has raised about $800 million to date, including $500 million in July, aims to create a fully driverless vehicle ready for the road by 2020. Bloomberg Businessweek recently profiled the young company’s rapid ascendance in Silicon Valley, which was driven largely by the unorthodox entrepreneurial zeal of Kentley-Klay, an Australian native with no prior automotive experience.

"We are a startup pitted against the biggest companies on the planet,” Kentley-Klay told Businessweek. “But we believe deeply that what we’re building is the right thing. Creativity and technical elegance will win here.”

The Zoox board, which includes Levinson, voted to oust Kentley-Klay, said the person. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment. Kentley-Klay did not respond to a request for comment.

