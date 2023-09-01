(Bloomberg) -- Russia said a Ukrainian drone hit a building in the town of Kurchatov that’s home to one of the country’s most powerful nuclear plants, the second such incident in the past two months.

“One drone was confirmed to hit a non-residential building” causing slight damage, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt said in a Telegram post. Nobody was hurt, he said.

Kurchatov is a few kilometers from the Kursk nuclear power plant. A drone also exploded after hitting a residential building in the town on July 14.

Russia has faced a mounting wave of drone assaults on Moscow and other regions of the country recently as retaliatory strikes for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine that’s now in its 19th month. Russian authorities blame the attacks on Ukraine, which generally doesn’t comment on them.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defenses shot down a drone south-east of the capital early Friday, the first day of the new school year. “Thank you to the military for not letting us spoil Knowledge Day!” Sobyanin said in a Telegram post.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.