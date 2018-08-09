(Bloomberg) -- Dropbox Inc. reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as more people paid to use its online file-sharing service. The company also announced that Chief Operating Officer Dennis Woodside is stepping down in September.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $339.2 million, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts had projected $331 million, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some costs, was 11 cents a share, beating the estimated 7 cents.

Dropbox also boosted its paid user base to 11.9 million in the second quarter, up from 9.9 million a year earlier. Average revenue per customer was $116.66, up 5 percent from the same quarter last year.

Despite the positive results for the newly-public company, the shares fell in extended trading, possibly a reflection of Woodside’s departure. A four-year veteran at Dropbox, Woodside had been instrumental in the company’s initial public offering in March.

Woodside will maintain his role until early September and will stay on as an adviser for the company through the end of 2018. The company will promote two current vice presidents to report to Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston, but will not seek out a new COO, according to a statement.

"It’s been an honor to work with such exceptionally talented people and help grow and scale our business,” Woodside said in a statement.

The shares fell 4.2 percent in late trading to $33.

The software company offers storage for users to share and synchronize files, and generates revenue through paid subscriptions for additional space and business features. The baseline Dropbox Basic is free and offers two gigabytes of storage. The company competes for customers with other cloud storage services including Box Inc. and Google Drive. Dropbox shares fell in July on reports Facebook Inc. was considering shifting its cloud storage to Google from Dropbox, but have since recovered and are up about 64 percent this year.

The file-hosting platform added to its leadership team earlier this month by bringing on Adam Nash, previously president and chief executive officer of Wealthfront, as vice president of product, as well as Naman Khan, a Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. recruit, as vice president of product marketing and global campaigns.

To contact the reporter on this story: Emily McCormick in New York at emccormick14@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Molly Schuetz, Robin Ajello

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.