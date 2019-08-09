Dropbox Bulls Keep the Faith Even as Results Fail to Stop Slide

(Bloomberg) -- Dropbox Inc.’s quarterly billings disappointed even as profit and sales topped estimates, the latest headwind for the software company. But bulls are unfazed, with an eye on longer term prospects and the potential from a product redesign.

“Every relevant forward-looking metric that matters was good for this print and guide,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis wrote. “We’re willing to stick with this name.”

Shares fell as much as 11% in the stock’s biggest one-day percentage loss ever. The stock is trading at its lowest level since December and is on track to close at a record low.

Here’s what analysts are saying about the results:

Canaccord Genuity, Richard Davis

The product redesign was focusing on giving users a good experience, which Davis sees as a long-term tailwind. “It is more likely than not that Dropbox will be able to deliver long-term sustainable growth and, eventually, 30%+ [free cash flow] margins.”

The “middling performance” of the stock has been “frustrating.”

Buy rating, $35 price target.

Jefferies, John DiFucci

This was a “solid” quarter, with revenue slightly ahead of expectations, “though billings was a bit shy due to a higher mix of monthly invoicing.”

The product redesign integrates the service with Slack, Zoom, and Atlassian, and “a unified workspace approach should enable DBX to cross-sell additional products.”

Buy rating, $32 price target.

RBC Capital Markets, Mark Mahaney

“Organic fundamentals remain very much intact,” although “fundamental trends were modestly less robust.” Expects margins to expand in the second half of the year.

A product redesign “could lead to a stickier product in the workplace, which can drive robust revenue and fundamental growth trends going forward.”

Outperform rating, $32 price target.

Nomura Instinet, Christopher Eberle

The results were “somewhat underwhelming,” and there “continues to be what we believe is a miscommunication between management and investors.”

Raises earnings expectations for 2019 and 2020, but trims price target by $1 to $24. Neutral rating.

Bernstein, Zane Chrane

Notes a “strong beat” on net paid user additions, although average revenue per user fell short of expectations.

Cites higher customer acquisition costs as a concern.

Underperform, $19 price target.

