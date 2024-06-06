(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s corn harvest will drop 54% to the lowest since 2008, after El Niño brought the most severe dry spell on record earlier this year, wiping out crops.

Farmers grew 1.5 million tons of the staple food, compared with 3.26 million tons a year earlier, Zambia Statistics Agency Statistician-General Goodson Sinyenga told reporters on Thursday in Lusaka, the capital.

In April, the government allowed corn imports to help cover the projected deficit, which will be the first substantial volumes brought into the country since 2004. Zambia’s Food Reserve Agency increased its purchasing price for white corn on the local market by 18%, in a bid to replenish the national strategic food stocks.

Africa’s second-largest copper producer is looking to other nations in the region, including Tanzania and Uganda, to meet the shortfall as it deals with the impact of the drought which has crippled power generation too, with daily rolling blackouts lasting at least 12 hours. About 85% of the country’s electricity is hydro-generated.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema declared the drought a national disaster in February and made an appeal for international aid in April. The government has received commitments totaling about $500 million from its partners to deal with the effects of the drought, according to Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa. It needs about $900 million this year.

