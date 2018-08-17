(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s idea that U.S. companies report earnings twice a year rather than quarterly would make it more difficult for investors, according to money manager Stanley Druckenmiller.

“As an investor, I would find it challenging not to get information every quarter” because so much can change in six months, the billionaire -- who boasts the best long-term record in macro investing -- said by phone. “Imagine the volatility you would get.”

Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he’s asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to study ending quarterly reporting for publicly traded companies to ease regulations and spur growth. Citing conversations with business leaders -- later clarified as PepsiCo Inc. Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi -- Trump said semi-annual reporting could allow for greater flexibility and cost savings.

Druckenmiller, who helped engineer George Soros’s $10 billion trade shorting the British pound in 1992, said he doesn’t see a correlation between quarterly reporting and short-term thinking. In an earlier interview with CNN’s Cristina Alesci, Druckenmiller suggested Trump lead by example “and tweet every six months.”

