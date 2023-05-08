(Bloomberg) -- Catalent Inc. shares sank after warning it will slash its annual financial outlook and delay quarterly results, marking further blows to confidence in the contract drug manufacturer.

The company expects to reduce its guidance for net revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by at least $400 million each, according to a statement Monday, and to push back the release of its third-quarter earnings results until May 15. The shares sank as much as 28% at the US market open, the most since April 14.

That was the day Catalent said its financial results would be impacted by high costs and production issues at three plants and announced an interim chief financial officer, following Thomas Castellano’s departure from the company. Days later, Danaher Corp. was no longer considering a takeover offer, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the situation. Danaher had earlier made overtures to Catalent valuing it at a significant premium.

The Monday warning “is the latest (and perhaps largest) shoe to drop” at Catalent, Stephens Inc. analysts led by Jacob Johnson said in a note to clients. “This raises a variety of questions including the impact to potential strategic interest.”

In February, Catalent had forecast annual net revenue between $4.63 billion to $4.88 billion. Adjusted Ebitda was expected to be between $1.22 billion to $1.3 billion.

The company cited operational and productivity issues for the reduction and ruled out the loss of a customer or order. Catalent said it had “identified significant issues with its forecasts over the past year” and potential non-cash adjustments related to its operations in Bloomington, Indiana.

“We are dissatisfied with our recent results and are taking the necessary steps to address the issues that negatively impacted our performance,” Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Maselli said in the statement.

