(Bloomberg) -- Dyne Therapeutics Inc. shares surged more than 40% after people with knowledge of the matter said the developer of drugs to treat muscle diseases has received takeover interest from larger pharmaceutical companies.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company has been speaking with advisers as it considers options including a possible sale or partnership, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Shares of Dyne rose as much as 42% on Friday. The stock was up 28% at 3:01 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $1.9 billion.

Dyne raised $345 million in an equity offering earlier this month, after its shares surged on promising data from early-stage trials of two therapies. That bought it additional flexibility to continue charting its own course as an independent company.

While takeover interest in the company has gotten more active in recent weeks, there’s no certainty it will lead to any deal in the near term, some of the people said. Potential buyers may wait for Dyne to present additional data later this year before making any formal offers, they said.

A representative for Dyne declined to comment.

Dyne, led by Chief Executive Officer Joshua Brumm, is developing treatments for genetic disorders including type 1 myotonic dystrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its pipeline has two drugs — known as DYNE-101 and DYNE-251 — in clinical trials, according to its website. It’s likely to attract interest from large drugmakers that are racing to acquire new medicines to refresh their portfolios or expand into new areas.

Biopharma dealmaking has been accelerating, with $43 billion of deals announced just since the start of November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Merck & Co. struck a deal earlier this month to acquire cancer drugmaker Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. for $680 million to solidify its position in the profitable oncology space. Johnson & Johnson said the same week it would pay $2 billion for Ambrx Biopharma to give it widely-sought drugs for treating tumors. Last year, Pfizer Inc. agreed to a $43 billion purchase of cancer-drug maker Seagen Inc. in what was one of 2023’s biggest transactions.

