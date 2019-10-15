(Bloomberg) -- The three companies that dominate the U.S. drug distribution industry are in talks with state and local governments about settling the opioid lawsuits against them for $18 billion over 18 years, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. are in talks with attorneys general from several states about the potential settlement, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is also involved in discussions about contributing additional money, the Journal reported.

Representatives for the companies didn’t immediately return calls for comment.

Such a settlement would almost certainly be seen as a win for the distribution companies, which have been accused of failing to appropriately control the widespread shipment of addictive pain pills and helping contribute to an epidemic of misuse that has led to tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the U.S. every year.

The distributors have been seen as a potentially rich target for states attempting to recoup billions of dollars in past and future costs of coping with the opioid epidemic. Purdue Pharma LP has threatened bankruptcy as a way of limiting its liabilities in the lawsuits.

The companies and state officials have traded several proposals. In August, the distributors proposed paying $10 billion to settle the claims against them, people familiar with the matter said at the time. State attorneys general countered with a demand for $45 billion.

An $18 billion settlement would have the companies collectively pitch in about $1 billion a year for almost two decades, almost certainly a manageable amount for the firms. In 2018, they had combined revenue of more than $500 billion.

Their shares rose after the report: AmerisourceBergen was up 0.9%, McKesson gained 5.7%, and Cardinal rose 5.4%.

--With assistance from Riley Griffin and Jef Feeley.

To contact the reporter on this story: Drew Armstrong in New York at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net, Timothy Annett

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.