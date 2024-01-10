(Bloomberg) -- Scared residents too afraid to leave home for work or even the basics. Tourists learning flights to a dream Galapagos vacation had been canceled. Farmers left stranded on rural roads, waiting for public buses that wouldn’t come.

Ecuador’s war with narco gangs has dramatically spilled into the open, paralyzing the Andean nation and sending images of prison riots, police taken hostage and masked gunmen taking over a live TV broadcast rocketing across the world.

The mayhem, which began when a pair of notorious drug lords escaped from prison and escalated after President Daniel Noboa launched a nationwide manhunt, has highlighted the country’s tragic descent from tranquil tourist destination to warzone.

It also laid bare the litany of problems plaguing Noboa, the 36-year-old president who is battling both an economic crisis and a surge in organized crime that has turned once-peaceful Ecuador into one of the world’s most violent places.

The murder rate nearly doubled in 2023, and is now eight times higher than it was just five years prior. The increase has terrorized Ecuadorians, who ranked violence as their chief concern in a recent presidential election that was marred by the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

It has also jeopardized Ecuador’s reputation as a postcard-friendly nation, one that has bet on a post-pandemic tourism rebound to help alleviate its economic woes.

“It’s very clear that this will have a huge impact on the tourism industry in Ecuador, just like similar events have impacted tourism in Mexico, Peru and Venezuela,” said Ilse Tugendhat, the owner of TravelTips SA, a tourism agency based in the port city of Guayaquil. “The tourism industry took a hit there for a while until consumer confidence was able to rebound, and the same will almost certainly happen here.”

The country’s capital, Quito, has long served as a popular jump-off for travelers on their way to the Galapagos Islands, the archipelago that inspired Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. Along with Guayaquil, it became a destination of its own, as the number of entries by foreign visitors at Ecuador’s ports and airports boomed from around 600,000 in 2000 to more than 2.4 million in 2018, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

While airports are operating normally, American Airlines on Wednesday said it had suspended twice-daily flights from Miami to Guayaquil and is likely to restore only limited operations Thursday. LATAM Airlines Ecuador said it would offer to refund or reschedule flights to, from or within the country between Jan. 9-14.

White House spokesman John Kirby warned US citizens — typically the largest source of Ecuador’s foreign tourism — to stay in touch with the embassy and avoid risky areas, although the State Department had not altered its overall travel guidance as of Wednesday afternoon.

Still, any setback would deliver another blow to a sector that has yet to fully recover from the pandemic. Although the number of visitors is rising again, Ecuador registered just 1.4 million foreign entries in 2023, according to ministry data.

Along with oil and other raw materials exports, tourism is vital to the country’s already-vulnerable economy. The roughly $3 billion industry is responsible for about 2.5% of gross domestic product, according to the Finance Ministry.

Noboa, who took office just six weeks ago, has made restoring a sense of security a pillar of his plans to fix the country’s fiscal and debt crises, as he seeks to address the concerns of Ecuadorians, bolster its reputation among foreign investors and put its international tourism industry back on track.

Even before this week’s violence began, he had been widely expected to unveil a plan to reform the prison system, which has experienced a rash of deadly riots in recent years. He was also preparing to submit a raft of new security and investment measures for referendum.

The government on Tuesday unveiled nine additional questions for review by the Constitutional Court, including one to allow international arbitration options to resolve controversies regarding contracts, and another to permit the extradition of criminals.

Noboa’s administration ramped up security Wednesday, closing public schools and government offices across the nation. Many private businesses followed suit. The military is now legally authorized to use lethal force to fight the gangs and will do so, Admiral Jaime Vela, head of Ecuador’s armed forcees, told reporters late in the day.

Quito remained quiet throughout the day, with few Ecuadorians venturing into the streets of its historic city center. Police implemented regular checkpoints of the sort typically reserved for government buildings like the presidential palace during large-scale demonstrations. In Cumbaya, an affluent suburb, security guards inspected men’s bags and backpacks before they were allowed to enter a popular shopping center.

Police and soldiers have arrested 329 alleged terrorists and shot dead another five, while securing release of four kidnapped police officers and some of the more than 130 prison guards being held hostage at several different jails, Admiral Vela said.

Earlier, Noboa announced the US pledged to weapons as part of an aid package to Ecuador. That helped the nation’s dollar bonds erase losses, with notes due in 2035 rising 0.3 cent to 36 cents on the dollar, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg.

But some local businesses are reeling amid the chaos and closures that have resulted.

Rolando Montesdeoca, a chocolate producer in the rural town of Calceta, said he had struggled to send products to customers in other cities because local delivery services were closed. He estimated that his business had dropped 40% from a normal day, and said he’s worried about a potential decline in tourism too.

“Foreign and domestic tourists come here, and in reality our zone is tranquil,” Montesdeoca said. “But what happens is that everything is lumped together when viewed from the outside, so any abnormal situation of a crime, a murder, a hit, ends up affecting everyone.”

(Adds comments from chief of Ecuador’s armed forces in paragraphs 16 and 18.)

