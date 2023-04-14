(Bloomberg) -- Danco Laboratories LLC asked the US Supreme Court to keep a widely used abortion pill fully available and pause court-ordered restrictions that are set to take effect Friday.

The filing comes after a federal appeals court partially stayed a ruling that would have suspended mifepristone’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Under the appeals court order, mifepristone would remain an option for many patients, but it could no longer be prescribed after the seventh week of pregnancy or dispensed by mail or by non-physicians.

Danco is the drug’s primary maker. The Biden administration is expected to file its own request later today.

