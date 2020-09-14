(Bloomberg) -- The best-performing stock in South Korea this year has ridden a gain of over 1,900% to a market value of more than $6 billion as the nation’s retail investor horde bets on a possible coronavirus treatment.

Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Co. has seen its market capitalization jump to 7.8 trillion won ($6.6 billion) from around 380 billion won at the start of the year, the biggest rise of any Korean stock in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The 58-year-old company once known as a maker of remedies for parasitic worms is currently conducting a phase 2 clinical trial of its malaria drug Pyramax as a treatment for Covid-19. The company has received so many inquiries about the drug that it posted a statement on its website recently warning people against improper use as it hasn’t yet been approved as a treatment for the coronavirus, a spokesman told Bloomberg by phone.

The global surge in retail investing this year driven by lockdown free time and record-low interest rates has been particularly acute in South Korea, where day traders have accounted for over 80% of trading over the past few months. Biotech has been one of the favorite targets, with inexperienced traders piling into health-related names of all sizes. Shin Poong is the second-most-traded issue on the benchmark Kospi index by retail investors this year, after Samsung Electronics Co.

Pryamax isn’t the only malaria drug to be considered in the hunt for a coronavirus treatment. The U.S. to Food and Drug Administration cleared hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 in March on urging from President Trump but had to rescind approval in June when studies showed it didn’t work. Pryamax, which uses two different drugs, is estimated to reach primary completion of its Covid-19 trial in December.

In addition to the spotlight on health and boom in retail trading, Shin Poong’s stock has also benefited from its addition last month to the MSCI Korea Index. The shares, which have no analyst coverage, are trading at over 4,200 times its reported earnings for last year.

“The stock is becoming an icon of Korea amid the spread of the virus and the low interest rates,” said Jeon Kyung-Dae, chief investment officer for equities at Macquarie Investment Management Korea. “Retail investors are buying the future value of the company.”

