(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. tumbled after the company disclosed new trial results showing its experimental weight-loss pill wasn’t as effective as a similar product being developed by Eli Lilly & Co.

In a note to clients, Evan Seigerman, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said Structure’s results in patients with type 2 diabetes had a lower efficacy compared with mid-stage data on Lilly’s orforglipron. Seigerman added that “dose optimization could close this gap.”

Structure shares fell 46% in trading before US markets opened Monday. They were up nearly 300% for the year as of the close of trading on Friday.

A study of Structure’s small molecule GLP-1 drug, called GSBR-1290, showed it was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events over 12 weeks, the San Francisco-based company said Monday. After eight weeks, patients with obesity lost about 4.7% of their body weight, the company said. Of the 60 participants given the drug, no one in the group being studied for weight loss discontinued the study due to an adverse event.

Structure is trying to compete in what’s become a challenging new frontier of weight-loss drugs. A pill has been widely viewed as a way for upstart companies to gain a foothold in the market dominated by makers of shots like Ozempic and Mounjaro because some patients may not want to stick themselves with a needle. Structure’s pill is taken once a day.

But making a pill that people will tolerate hasn’t been easy. Pfizer Inc. recently announced that it’s dropping development of a weight-loss pill after patients experienced uncomfortable side effects in clinical trials.

Companies are eager for a slice of the multibillion dollar business for obesity treatments after blockbuster successes from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. Dozens of drugs are in various stages of development, including next-generation candidates from the two front-runners.

