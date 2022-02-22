(Bloomberg) -- Private equity and venture capital firms had a record year for dealmaking, driven by a pandemic-led drop in valuations and stockpiles of dry powder.

Around 27,000 deals were made 2021, more than double the level of five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Private markets have surged as institutional investors including pension funds have raised their allocation to an asset class that aims to outperform publicly-listed securities. The result: alternative asset managers and venture capital firms now account for an ever larger share of M&A deal activity.

To finance that shopping spree, funds tapped billions of dollars in uninvested capital, ending the year with dry powder down about 40% from 2020 and at the lowest level in four years, the data show.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.