(Bloomberg) -- Parched fields and scorching heat have delayed soybean planting in the world’s biggest grower, imperiling the upcoming corn crop that can’t even begin until soy has been reaped.

Farmer Endrigo Dalcin, who grows grains and oilseeds in Brazil’s Mato Grosso state, is among those feeling the squeeze. He had originally planned to sow 4,900 hectares of soy then replace most of that with corn come January or February, but he’s only been able to plant 3,000 hectares so far. Scarce rains killed around a quarter of the seedlings, and now he’ll have to replant in some areas. By the time the replacement soy is ready to be harvested, it’ll be too late to sow the full corn crop he’d imagined.

“We are definitely lowering our expectation for corn planting,” Dalcin said.

He’s not the only one. The US Department of Agriculture this month estimated Brazil’s full-year crop at 129 million metric tons, down from 137 million tons last year — and that’s likely to fall further when the next report comes out in December. Researcher and brokerage Agrinvest Commodities says winter corn planting in the country looks set to fall at least 7% this upcoming season, while output is seen down as much as 14%. Soy estimates are also sinking, with Agrinvest slashing its forecast for the country’s output in the 2023-2024 planting year to 155.4 million tons, down from the 163 million tons it estimated just a few weeks prior.

“If it doesn’t rain the next seven days, it’s very likely we are going to cut production estimates even more than we already have,” Marcos Araujo, a partner at Agrinvest, said earlier this week.

A drop in production for the two biggest crops grown in the country that is among the top global exporters could have cascading effects around the world. Brazil took the lead in soybean exports a decade ago and won the corn-exporting crown from the US last year, giving the South American nation an outsized influence in the global food trade. Brazilian crops, always significant, have grown increasingly important following supply disruptions from Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. Its soy and corn play an important role in China’s economy, too, with buyers snapping up Brazilian crops in part to reduce their dependence on the US. Corn futures listed on Brazil’s B3 exchange have recently spiked to the highest since April.

The pace of soybean planting in Mato Grosso, responsible for roughly a third of all soybeans produced in Brazil, is the slowest since at least 2017, according to the state agency IMEA. On a national level, this is the slowest planting pace since at least 2019, data from Datagro show.

Coacen, the largest agriculture cooperative in Mato Grosso, expects the planting area of its next corn crop will be 10% to 15% smaller — “but this number can be higher, depending on the weather,” said Leandro Bianchini, commercial supervisor for Coacen.

Brazilian farmers usually plant soybeans in September and October and harvest the crop from January to March. As soon as that’s harvested, they often plant the so-called safrinha, or second, corn harvest of the year, which starts to be picked in May.

Read More: Amazon Drought Hits River Grain Shipments Harder Than Expected

Even accounting for dryness expected in some areas because of the El Nino weather pattern, Brazil has been battered by uncharacteristic dryness and extreme heat, with key producing regions reporting temperatures near 40C (104F) this week. Rural Clima meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos says rains may return to farming areas by Nov. 20.

The problems don’t stop there. Any soybeans that make it through the dry weather risk lower-than-normal yields, said Michael Cordonnier, president of Illinois-based Soybean and Corn Advisor. And even once everything’s harvested, a bottleneck in the country’s logistics threatens to make exports difficult. A severe drought in the Amazon region has disrupted grain shipments on river barges, an issue that forced a top operator to revise down its estimates for the year.

Given all the challenges, some farmers are just cutting their losses. Paolo Vivenza, a Brazilian grower living in Campos Altos in Minas Gerais state who’d previously focused on coffee beans, added soybeans and corn several years ago after seeing them rise in price. He had a great year in 2023, reaping two harvests — soybeans in summer and corn in winter — both with record yields. But this year, his soybeans are running behind schedule, so he’s had to scrap plans for a corn harvest. He didn’t even buy the seeds.

In rare circumstances, some farmers fed up with the poor conditions are plowing over their soybeans to plant cotton instead. It’s not an easy swap — cotton requires different machinery and inputs — but for any growers already familiar with the fiber, it could make a worthwhile investment.

“They’d rather have a good cotton crop than half of a soybean crop,” Cordonnier said.

--With assistance from Dayanne Sousa.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.