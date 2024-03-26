(Bloomberg) -- DS Smith Plc climbed after it confirmed talks with US rival International Paper Co., triggering a possible bidding war for the UK packaging company.

International Paper is considering an all-share offer worth £4.15 per share, valuing DS Smith at £5.7 billion ($7.2 billion). Earlier this month, Mondi Plc reached an in-principle agreement to buy its UK rival for £5.1 billion.

DS Smith shares rose more than 7% in early trading on Wednesday after confirming the talks, while International Paper fell as much as 6.5% Tuesday in New York.

The paper and packaging sector has been consolidating, with Smurfit Kappa Group Plc agreeing last year to acquire WestRock Co. to create an Irish-American powerhouse. The industry benefited from a surge in demand during the pandemic as consumers under lockdown ordered more goods online. However, demand has since fallen back as shoppers returned to physical stores.

DS Smith said shareholders would receive 0.1285 shares in International Paper for each share they own. The proposal represents a premium of 48% to the closing price on Feb. 7, the day before the company said it had received an initial approach from Mondi. The Mondi offer represented a 33% premium.

DS Smith said it is separately continuing talks with Mondi, which has until April 4 to announce plans to make a firm offer. International Paper has until April 23 to do the same.

In 2018, International Paper tried to buy Smurfit Kappa to create Europe’s largest producer of cardboard boxes.

Activist investor Primestone Capital last year called on Smurfit Kappa’s management to consider alternative options including a merger with International Paper instead of the proposed acquisition of WestRock, according to an open letter to the management of the Irish packaging manufacturer.

