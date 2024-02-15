(Bloomberg) -- DSM-Firmenich AG is considering the sale of its animal, nutrition and health unit in a bid to reduce its exposure to a deteriorating vitamin market. The shares jumped.

The firm will consider all separation options for the unit as it explores a different ownership structure, the group said in a Thursday statement. It plans to be in a position to carve out the business in 2025.

“It could be a straight divestment, it could be anything,” Chief Executive Officer Dimitri de Vreeze said in an interview after the company published its full-year report. The separation of the unit will allow DSM-Firmenich, a recent combination of Royal DSM NV and Firmenich International SA, to redirect its focus on creating growth for its three remaining business units, he said.

Shares rose as much as 15%, the biggest jump since the merger, and were trading up 12% at €103.70 apiece as of 9:28 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Last year, DSM-Firmenich launched a restructuring program in the face of an extended downturn in the global vitamins market. The deterioration in the market has been driven by “unprecedented cyclical pressure” on prices in the animal markets, the firm said. In the face of weak demand, suppliers have been reducing their stocks.

Vitamin sales currently make up about €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion), or 15%, of DSM-Firmenich’s business. The firm aims to ultimately reduce that exposure to 5% by focusing on “high-added value vitamins,” said De Vreeze. The downturn in the vitamin market has currently reached the bottom but the timing of a full recovery is unclear, he said.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

DSM-Firmenich is eliminating low-margin, volatile assets — where it has little control over pricing — with the move to carve out its Animal Health & Nutrition business. That should enable the company to quickly achieve its 22-23% Ebitda-margin target (reported at 14.4% in 2023, and 19.2% for the remaining assets), with guidance for 2024 adjusted Ebitda of at least €1.9 billion in line with expectations.

— Ignacio Canals Pols, BI consumer-products analyst

Sales for animal, nutrition and health dropped 15% in 2023 to €3.23 billion. The unit, which is based in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, reported more than €3.78 billion in sales in 2023 and employed around 6,000 workers.

