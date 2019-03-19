(Bloomberg) -- DSW Inc. fell as much as 8.7 percent in early trading after the shoe retailer posted a surprise loss in the fourth quarter and its profitability got squeezed.

The loss per share amounted to 7 cents, the company said Tuesday. Analysts had estimated a gain of 3 cents. Gross margin, a gauge of its profitability, dropped to the lowest level in three years.

The company may have had trouble clearing out merchandise as its inventories per square foot rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier, excluding goods from acquisitions. It also dealt with costs related to those acquisitions as well as exiting leases and other termination expenses.

DSW last year bought the Camuto Group, a design and brand development business that owns the Vince Camuto line and holds footwear licenses for Jessica Simpson and Lucky Brand. Chief Executive Officer Roger Rawlins has said the acquisition would help DSW gain more control of its product assortment.

Investors looking for more clarity on the company’s forecast may get information during a meeting with investors Tuesday.

The company may start to benefit from the gap left by Payless Inc., which plans to close all its U.S. and Puerto Rico stores in the coming months. It’s also been investing in ways to accelerate shoe sales. Last month, DSW said it would add nail salons to five stores in Texas, Ohio and Washington, D.C., after a successful test in two Ohio stores.

The shares fell as low as $23.15 in premarket trading. They had risen 2.7 percent this year through Monday’s close, compared with the 13 percent gain in the S&P 500 Index.

