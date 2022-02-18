(Bloomberg) -- A lawsuit filed earlier this month in Delaware alleges that Sabrina du Pont-Langenegger, a member of the sprawling, wealthy du Pont family, has attempted to sell five antiques valued at roughly $200,000 that actually belong to the Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library.

The suit, which was brought by the Wilmington, Del., museum, alleges that du Pont-Langenegger’s father, William du Pont, had bequeathed 12 antiques to the museum in a codicil to his will. Du Pont died in July 2020 in a tractor accident at Rocky Hill, his gentleman’s farm in Delaware.

But instead of delivering all the antiques after his death, the museum alleges that du Pont-Langenegger offered only one. The suit claims she “has incorrectly claimed title over the items given to Winterthur” and, it continues, “sought to have those items auctioned off by Sotheby’s.”

Du Pont-Langenegger, 39, du Pont’s sole heir and executrix of his estate, disputes the allegations, arguing instead that her father gifted five of the antiques to her in 2019. (Of the rest, two of the antiques mentioned in the codicil were delivered to Winterthur before du Pont’s death, he sold at least one other, one was delivered to Winterthur after his death, and the remaining three, which are not part of Winterthur’s suit, were unable to be located.)

“I am very saddened by this whole situation,” du Pont-Langenegger says in a phone interview. “But I will absolutely defend my integrity, which I feel has been called into question. And I will absolutely defend my father’s wishes.”

The dispute, she continues, “is not about money for me. Obviously, the items in question do not represent a massive percentage of my father’s wealth or estate.”

In an email, a representative for Winterthur wrote, “The Museum has tried very hard to reach a compromise of the dispute with Ms. du Pont-Langenegger, but unfortunately, those efforts have been unsuccessful. We have no further comment at this time beyond the statements made in our filing.”

The Codicil

At issue is a 2009 codicil to du Pont’s will, which states that, at the time of his death, a small portion of his collection of important American antiques should be bequeathed to Winterthur, a 175-room mansion-turned-museum sitting on 1,000 acres of gardens, fields, and forest in the suburbs of Wilmington. The museum, which has about 90,000 objects, is widely considered the preeminent repository for American decorative arts.

Even though it was founded by a du Pont, and multiple du Pont family members have sat on its board (du Pont-Langenegger’s father was a trustee for more than 40 years), the museum is independent from the family.

Du Pont-Langenegger’s father was one of the leading collectors of American antiques in the country, and he made multiple donations to the museum, both monetary and as gifts from his personal collection. The codicil, du Pont-Langenegger says, was a continuation of this largesse.

But according to du Pont-Langenegger, there was a twist: She says that three years after he wrote the codicil, her father made a separate formal promised gift contract with Winterthur, in which he included only two of the antiques that had previously been listed in the codicil.

“My dad obviously changed his mind,” she says. “If you were intending to give all the [codicil’s] pieces to Winterthur, why wouldn’t you list all of them in the promised gift? Why just one or two? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Collecting Approach

Du Pont-Langenegger says that the relative capriciousness of her father’s intentions was in keeping with the way he’d approached collecting his entire life. “It was very fluid,” she says. “His collection was constantly evolving, not only in terms of what he collected but also he was always trading and buying and selling.”

Additionally, she says, “my dad had always given antiques throughout my lifetime, since I was a baby—it was his gift of choice.” This was less than ideal, she continues, “when I was a young child and would get antiques instead of a baby doll or whatever,” but the habit continued even as du Pont-Langenegger got older, married, and had children.

In 2009, du Pont-Langenegger says, her father’s lawyer suggested she keep a spreadsheet of the gifts she’d received to calculate her cost basis for capital gains taxes. Her father, du Pont-Langenegger continues, didn’t use a computer and didn’t own a cellphone, so she operated and maintained the Excel sheet. And so when he gave her five objects in 2019 and she entered them into the spreadsheet, she didn’t think anything of it.

Settling the Estate

After du Pont’s death—du Pont-Langenegger says she discovered his “maimed” body in a field and was “of course incredibly traumatized by the circumstances”—she set about settling his estate, which included more than 1,500 antiques spread across multiple buildings on his Delaware property.

“Over the years, my dad had a fairly robust family office, but as he got older he didn’t have that type of support anymore,” she says. “It was just left to me.”

When du Pont-Langenegger initially contacted Winterthur in late July 2020 to inform the institution of the codicil to her father’s will, she says she didn’t realize that some of the items listed in the codicil were ones he’d already given to her. Court documents indicate that du Pont-Langenegger had, however, figured out that two of the items had already been gifted to Winterthur, and two had been sold to other at the time of her initial communication.

Several months later, in communication submitted as evidence, du Pont-Langenegger revised the list of available antiques, informing Winterthur that just one item left for the museum remained in the estate, a Queen Anne Line & Berry highboy, which du Pont-Langenegger says is worth about $150,000. In relatively short order, the highboy was delivered to Winterthur.

Major Auction

And that was that, until Sotheby’s announced a major sale titled The William K. du Pont Collection: Important Americana from Rocky Hill, set for Jan. 22, 2022. Included in the auction were five of the items that du Pont-Langenegger had told the museum were no longer part of the estate. At that point, Winterthur, the suit states, “determined further investigation into the purported transfer of the Disputed Items was necessary and prudent.”

Lawyers representing Winterthur, du Pont’s estate, and du Pont-Langenegger continued the back and forth, with Winterthur pointing out inconsistencies in du Pont-Langenegger’s documentation, but talks came to nothing.

“I kept saying, ‘I’m giving as much documentation as I can, but these were gifts between a father and a child, and my father didn’t file an official tax return for pieces at this level,” du Pont-Langenegger says. Ultimately, Winterthur requested that Sotheby's pull the disputed lots from the sale, and the auction house obliged, putting them in storage.

Altogether, 99% of the 640 lots in the auction sold, totaling $6.9 million, which was $3 million above the sale’s high estimate.

“Out of Hand”

Two and a half weeks after the auction concluded, Winterthur filed its suit in Delaware Chancery court, seeking for the disputed pieces to be delivered to the museum and requesting du Pont-Langenegger pay for its attorney fees and costs.

Du Pont-Langenegger, for her part, is determined to fight.

“This notion that I’m in some way being dishonest, or trying to profit improperly is just so silly to me,” she says. “I’m the one who gave them the codicil, they didn’t even have it. That’s what’s so unbelievable to me about all of this: I’ve tried to be transparent and act in good faith from the beginning, and it’s just so sad, because I feel it’s gotten so out of hand.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.