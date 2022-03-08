(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors charged a Russian-U.S. citizen with acting as an illegal agent, alleging she lobbied U.S. officials and business leaders and spread Russian propaganda with the backing of senior Russian officials.

Elena Branson has been under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation since at least September 2020. Prosecutors said she left the U.S. for Russia that year and remains at large.

