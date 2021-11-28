(Bloomberg) -- Dubai and Abu Dhabi started administering booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine as countries across the world seek to check the advance of a new strain.

In Dubai, booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those who are 18 years and above and can be taken six months after the second dose, the emirate’s health authority tweeted Sunday. Neighboring Abu Dhabi also asked the public to take the booster shots, according to a tweet from the emirate’s media office. It didn’t specify the type of vaccine.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are part of the United Arab Emirates, are rolling out the booster shots amid concern across the world that the new Omicron Covid-19 variant will usher in fresh lockdowns and crimp travel.

Several countries have suspended flights to parts of southern Africa, where the new strain was detected. Israel has banned foreigners from entering the country for two weeks.

The UAE has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world. It said last week that 100% of eligible people have received their first dose, while more than 90% got both doses.

