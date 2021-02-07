(Bloomberg) -- Dubai plans to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of the fourth quarter as the Middle East business hub uses a variety of shots and movement restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

“We are planning for 100% of eligible adults by the end of the fourth quarter of this year,” Amer Sharif, the head of Dubai’s Covid-19 Command and Control Centre, told Bloomberg TV.

Daily cases in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, have quadrupled since November as the country opened up for travel and eased movement restrictions. The surge forced Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel, and the emirate replaced its top health official last month.

While cases have jumped in recent months, the country has also rolled out an aggressive inoculation program. It has administered 4.2 million vaccine doses in a population of about 10 million, one of the highest rates of vaccinations per 100 people globally.

The UAE has approved shots developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, as well as China’s Sinopharm. It has also given Russia’s Sputnik vaccine authorization for emergency use, while Dubai last week received the first shipment of AstraZeneca Plc vaccine from India.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.